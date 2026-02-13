ING Groep NV Invests $5.79 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.21% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $62,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,737,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,537,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,029,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 308,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $100,873.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 119,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,187.92. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 362,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,909.25. This trade represents a 5.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

