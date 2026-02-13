ING Groep NV Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 383.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,402 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,406,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $549,448,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

