ING Groep NV Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $381.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total value of $956,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $792,375.80. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,132. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

