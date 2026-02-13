ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.61. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

