ING Groep NV Buys New Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 978,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 45.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Featured Stories

