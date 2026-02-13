Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.9758 and last traded at $0.9758. 8,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9701.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Infobird in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Infobird Co, Ltd. is a cloud-based communications software and services provider listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker IFBD. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company specializes in delivering SaaS solutions for customer engagement and contact center management. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, Infobird’s platform enables enterprises to streamline their customer service operations by integrating voice, SMS, social media messaging and web chat channels into a unified system.

At the core of Infobird’s offerings is its iBird Cloud platform, which combines omnichannel contact center capabilities with AI-powered features such as chatbots, intelligent self-service and analytics.

