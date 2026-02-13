Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Evercore decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

