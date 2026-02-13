Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 14,896 Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

