Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,904 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 542.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,630,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $423.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.