IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.8333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IAC from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded IAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. IAC has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.66). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $645.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

