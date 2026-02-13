HUNT Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,685.03 or 0.99444136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

