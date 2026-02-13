Home Reit (LON:HOME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 13. Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 3,931,302 shares.

Home Reit Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

About Home Reit

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

