Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,006 shares, a growth of 387.2% from the January 15th total of 17,857 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,700.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,700.6 days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Hill & Smith stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith is a United Kingdom–based infrastructure products company that specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of engineered solutions for the transport, utilities, rail and energy markets. The business comprises two core operations—Infrastructure Products and Galvanizing—and delivers end-to-end services to public- and private-sector clients worldwide.

In its Infrastructure Products division, Hill & Smith provides highway safety barriers, bridge expansion joints, traffic management systems, acoustic barriers, modular buildings and sign supports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.