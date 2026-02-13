Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,006 shares, a growth of 387.2% from the January 15th total of 17,857 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,700.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,700.6 days.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Hill & Smith stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
In its Infrastructure Products division, Hill & Smith provides highway safety barriers, bridge expansion joints, traffic management systems, acoustic barriers, modular buildings and sign supports.
