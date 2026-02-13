Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.15. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.1285, with a volume of 13,543 shares changing hands.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.