Head-To-Head Review: ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) & Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pentair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARQ and Pentair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 1 1 2 1 2.60 Pentair 3 3 10 0 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

ARQ currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.71%. Pentair has a consensus price target of $114.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Pentair.

This table compares ARQ and Pentair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $108.96 million 1.42 -$5.11 million ($0.10) -36.20 Pentair $4.18 billion 3.91 $653.80 million $3.96 25.19

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pentair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -3.33% -1.11% -0.86% Pentair 15.66% 21.79% 12.14%

Summary

Pentair beats ARQ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The Water Solutions segment provides commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use water treatment systems, as well as installation and preventative services for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations. The Pool segment provides residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories comprising pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for applications in residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service, and construction and aquaculture solutions. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

