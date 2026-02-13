Head-To-Head Analysis: Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interparfums and Old COPPER”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.22 $164.36 million $5.11 19.64 Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Old COPPER.

This table compares Interparfums and Old COPPER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.24% 16.31% 11.22% Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Old COPPER shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interparfums and Old COPPER, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 3 5 1 2.78 Old COPPER 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interparfums currently has a consensus price target of $119.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Old COPPER.

Summary

Interparfums beats Old COPPER on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Old COPPER

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

