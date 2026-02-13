HC Wainwright Predicts PolyPid’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PolyPid

PolyPid Price Performance

PolyPid stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 27.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 253,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PolyPid

Here are the key news stories impacting PolyPid this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” and modeled aggressive long-term upside (FY2028 EPS $0.21; FY2030 EPS $4.02) and set a $13 price target — signaling institutional conviction around D-PLEX₁₀₀ commercialization and large upside vs current levels. HC Wainwright research / MarketBeat

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” and modeled aggressive long-term upside (FY2028 EPS $0.21; FY2030 EPS $4.02) and set a $13 price target — signaling institutional conviction around D-PLEX₁₀₀ commercialization and large upside vs current levels. Positive Sentiment: Company update: PolyPid says it is in advanced-stage U.S. partnership discussions for D-PLEX₁₀₀ — management and analysts flagged a “big 2026 catalyst” tied to commercialization progress, which could materially re-rate the stock if a partner deal or commercial plan is announced. GlobeNewswire press release

Company update: PolyPid says it is in advanced-stage U.S. partnership discussions for D-PLEX₁₀₀ — management and analysts flagged a “big 2026 catalyst” tied to commercialization progress, which could materially re-rate the stock if a partner deal or commercial plan is announced. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone was mixed — management highlighted strategic and development advances for D-PLEX₁₀₀ but also discussed operational challenges and timing uncertainties around partnerships/launch, making near-term stock reaction dependent on concrete partnership milestones. TipRanks earnings call summary

Earnings call tone was mixed — management highlighted strategic and development advances for D-PLEX₁₀₀ but also discussed operational challenges and timing uncertainties around partnerships/launch, making near-term stock reaction dependent on concrete partnership milestones. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS of -$0.41 missed the -$0.34 consensus. The company remains loss-making and consensus models a full-year EPS around -$1.79, keeping short-term valuation under pressure until revenue/partnership visibility improves. MarketBeat earnings report

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.