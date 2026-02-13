Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,110 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the January 15th total of 7,460 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 86,962 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy. HTAB was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Hartford.

