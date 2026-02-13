Haleon (LON:HLN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407.90 and last traded at GBX 406.90. 1,400,466,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,425% from the average session volume of 91,817,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.84.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

