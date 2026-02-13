Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,963 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $348,000.

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $630.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.04. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $725.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk ( NASDAQ:SNDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure boom + NAND shortage — multiple write-ups explain that data-center AI spending has created an acute need for high‑performance flash; tight NAND supply is lifting prices and SanDisk’s revenue/earnings outlook. Article Title

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

