Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.08 and traded as high as C$61.51. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$61.04, with a volume of 3,514,003 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.44.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.08. The stock has a market cap of C$55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 94,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.51, for a total value of C$6,098,259.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,131.16. This represents a 95.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

