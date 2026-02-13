Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Physical silver inventories have plunged, indicating tight supply that could undercut western pricing benchmarks and support silver prices (positive for SLV). Silver inventory plunges: physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan projects silver will average ~$81/oz this year (well above 2025 average), suggesting a higher price floor over the coming months that could support ETF flows into SLV. Silver will average $81/oz this year – J.P. Morgan
- Neutral Sentiment: Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks while bullion struggles — a sector rotation into miners could help metal exposures indirectly but is not an immediate bullish signal for SLV. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Several technical/forecast pieces note silver testing resistance levels (mid‑$80s) and that macro moves (NFP, USD) could produce quick reversals — meaning price action remains event-driven and binary. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Can Gold Clear $5,140 Toward $5,300?
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail/commentary pieces listing silver-related stocks for a potential short squeeze highlight speculative interest in the metal; such activity can briefly spike volatility and flows but is unpredictable for SLV’s passive exposure. 3 silver stocks to buy now if you are betting on a short squeeze
- Negative Sentiment: Reports describe “wild swings” tying 2008 volatility — extreme intraday moves raise liquidation risk and drove selling that pressured SLV today. Silver’s Wild Swings Tie A Record From 2008
- Negative Sentiment: Kitco and market commentators report a rapid gold & silver sell-off with unclear catalysts — sudden large sales have pushed prices lower, which directly reduces SLV NAV and weighed on the ETF. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: FXEmpire and other outlets note a broad commodity sell-off with silver down sharply (reported ~9% intraday), amplifying losses for SLV holders as traders rush for exits. Gold dives below $5,000 amid broad sell-off; silver down ~9%
- Negative Sentiment: Risk‑on sentiment earlier in the session and modest price pressure headlines contributed to metal outflows as investors favored equities over safe-haven metals. Modest price pressure on gold, silver amid uptick in risk appetite
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 11.5%
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.