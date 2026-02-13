Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 11.5%

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $67.73 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

