Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,785 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

