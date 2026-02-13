Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84,684 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 7.2% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.