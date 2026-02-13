Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$61.24 and last traded at C$61.35. 16,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 26,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.16.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.15.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Company Profile

To achieve HURA’s investment objective, HURA invests and holds equity securities of the Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as its Underlying Index. HURA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium PurePlay Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Global Uranium PurePlay Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of issuers which (a) are primarily involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry, or (b) invest and participate directly in the physical price of uranium.

