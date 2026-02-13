GFS Advisors LLC Sells 460,450 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,450 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 87.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NU stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

