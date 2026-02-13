Genpact Limited $G Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,549 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.23% of Genpact worth $89,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.8% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Genpact news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

