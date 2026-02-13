Gems (GEMS) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Gems (GEMS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $573.37 thousand worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gems

Gems’ launch date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,859,980 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. The official website for Gems is gems.vip.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.02026848 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $521,835.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

