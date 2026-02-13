GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.9150. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.5850, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany‐based engineering company specializing in process technology and components for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment such as separators, decanters, heat exchangers and membrane filtration systems, as well as providing complete process lines for dairy processing, brewing, powder processing and liquid food production. GEA also offers tailored services in refrigeration, air handling and thermal cooling, helping customers optimize production efficiency and maintain product quality.

In addition to core process machinery, GEA supplies hygienic fittings, valves, pumps and homogenizers that meet stringent industry standards for safety and sanitation.

