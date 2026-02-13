GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Trimmed by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 75.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $816.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $846.00.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.24.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

