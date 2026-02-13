FY2026 Earnings Forecast for DPM Metals Issued By Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of DPM Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for DPM Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPMLF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie Capit cut DPM Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DPM Metals Stock Down 12.4%

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. DPM Metals has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

