FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,708 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 2,362 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

FLDDW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it has no commercial operations of its own and its sole business objective is to identify and complete an initial business combination. Funds raised in its initial public offering are held in a trust account until deployment in a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team brings experience in merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance and capital markets execution.

