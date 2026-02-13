Freemont Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,172,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 25.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 154,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 29.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $49,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.