Freemont Management S.A. Sells 3,200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 6.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $415.95 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $535.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.99 and a 200-day moving average of $380.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

