Freemont Management S.A. Sells 18,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 960.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

