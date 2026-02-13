Freemont Management S.A. Sells 12,300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $220.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

