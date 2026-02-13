Freemont Management S.A. Has $1.88 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $20,778,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:ELF opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.