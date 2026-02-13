Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,886.25.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,007.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,067.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,196.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

