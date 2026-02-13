Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $7.03. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 4,341,182 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMCC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Freddie Mac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Freddie Mac to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC), officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company’s primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

