Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $16.8450, with a volume of 93,719 shares changing hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

