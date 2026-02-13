Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $16.8450, with a volume of 93,719 shares changing hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.
In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.