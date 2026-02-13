First Digital USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461.75 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $394.84 million and approximately $461.75 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 375,410,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,410,843 tokens. First Digital USD’s official message board is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 395,410,943.619348. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99844895 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 627 active market(s) with $478,731,540.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

