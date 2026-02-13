Financial Survey: Plutus Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLUT) versus HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Plutus Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Plutus Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -16.18% -14.15% -12.55% Plutus Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Plutus Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56 Plutus Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 256.31%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Plutus Financial Group.

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Plutus Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $115.28 million 4.66 -$3.00 million ($0.21) -10.19 Plutus Financial Group $1.25 million 35.34 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Plutus Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Plutus Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Plutus Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Mission of Plutus Group “Integrity, Persistence, Professionalism, Innovation and Vitality” are the five core values of Plutus Group. The Company takes “Integrity” as the foundation of our business, “Persistence” as everything customer-oriented, and it provide customers with “Professional” products and quality services. The Company’s business strategy is to practice “Innovation” and “Vigor” in service to its customers. The Company has a development vision is to become a leading Asian financial institution. The Company believes that its greatest responsibility is to create common good with society. The Company will continue to use its influence on financial markets to create a new paradigm. Plutus Group provides financial services through its primary Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, Plutus Securities and Plutus Asset Management. Plutus Securities is licensed with the SFC to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities and mainly offers (i) securities dealings and brokerage services; (ii) margin financing services; and (iii) underwriting and placing services and is also an exchange participant of the HKEx. Plutus Asset Management is licensed with the SFC to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities in Hong Kong and mainly offers (i) asset management services and (ii) investment advisory services to our customers. Our team is familiar with the local and global financial markets and has extensive experience in investment and asset management. Through comprehensive training and our dedication to quality services, our team provides customers with comprehensive professional analysis and investment advice. The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 8/F, 80 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Company’s registered office in the Cayman Islands is currently located at the office of Quality Corporate Services Ltd., Suite 102, Cannon Place, P.O. Box 712, North Sound Rd., George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9006 Cayman Islands, which may be changed from time to time at the discretion of directors. The Company’s agent for service of process in the United States is The Crone Law Group P.C., 500 Fifth Ave, Suite 938, New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.