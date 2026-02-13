Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4%

ORCL opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

