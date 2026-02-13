Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 49,173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

IVE stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

