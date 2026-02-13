Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 40,207 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $417.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.18, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

