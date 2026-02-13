Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.09 and traded as high as GBX 200. Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 196.69, with a volume of 497,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 213 price objective on shares of Filtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.

Filtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.09.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Filtronic

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

