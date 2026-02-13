Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives $75.30 Average PT from Analysts

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

FER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of FER stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 183.0% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its position in Ferrovial by 15,983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,229,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

