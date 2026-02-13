FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $271.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $328.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.26.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.09. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $380.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

