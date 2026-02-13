FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.16 and traded as high as GBX 163.40. FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 159.18, with a volume of 232,062 shares.

Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

