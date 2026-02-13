FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 114.2% in January

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,360,734 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 1,101,866 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,502,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,502,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of FAT Brands worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Noble Financial downgraded FAT Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FAT Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FAT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands is a global restaurant franchising company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of quick-service and casual dining concepts. The company’s business model centers on acquiring established restaurant brands and expanding their reach through franchise relationships, corporate-owned locations and strategic partnerships. FAT Brands focuses on leveraging centralized support services—such as marketing, real estate, supply chain and technology infrastructure—to drive growth and profitability across its portfolio.

The company’s primary brands include Fatburger, a California-style burger chain known for its made-to-order hamburgers; Johnny Rockets, an American diner concept famed for its retro ambiance and milkshakes; Hurricane Grill & Wings, which specializes in wings with a variety of sauces and tropical ribs; Round Table Pizza, celebrated for its premium pizzas and “premium” crust; Elevation Burger, an organic, grass-fed burger franchise; and Twin Peaks, a sports-lodge concept offering made-from-scratch food and craft beverages.

